The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of The ExOne worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The ExOne by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,432 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 756.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 279,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XONE shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

XONE stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.68 million, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.38. The ExOne Company has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $66.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The ExOne Company will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

