The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €13.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBE. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.65 ($14.88) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.42 ($14.61).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

