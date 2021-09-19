The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given a $458.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) received a $458.00 target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.09.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock opened at $391.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.86. The company has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,076,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.