The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€13.50” Price Target for Südzucker (ETR:SZU)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SZU. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Südzucker in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.97 ($17.61).

Get Südzucker alerts:

Shares of Südzucker stock opened at €14.39 ($16.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -25.07. Südzucker has a 52-week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 52-week high of €16.92 ($19.91). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.62.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.