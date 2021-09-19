The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $71.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

