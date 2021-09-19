The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.28

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.28 and last traded at $70.85, with a volume of 3248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.55.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.79.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

