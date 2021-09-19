The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $37.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $34.61. 1,135,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,328. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.01.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,564,093.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,518.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

