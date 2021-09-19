The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Northland Securities upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,194. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $3,068,657.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,743.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 10.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after buying an additional 31,229 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 64.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 311,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 122,375 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 24.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 637,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after buying an additional 126,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $1,211,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

