Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.70.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $522.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.82. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,583,000 after buying an additional 142,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

