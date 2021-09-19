Thingschain One Day Volume Reaches $742.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $38,485.76 and approximately $742.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,724.91 or 1.00075557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00091327 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00065533 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008074 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001268 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002119 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

