Thomas Stankovich Sells 48,366 Shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CFO Thomas Stankovich sold 48,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $139,777.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 315,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,225.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Stankovich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Thomas Stankovich purchased 15,000 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Stankovich acquired 15,000 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00.

RSLS opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -1.30. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a negative net margin of 776.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $4,083,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price (down from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Friday, August 20th.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.