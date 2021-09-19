Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 14,930 Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OZON. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Ozon by 179.2% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,843,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,236 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,834,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,255,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,683,000 after buying an additional 935,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 741.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after buying an additional 672,559 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 78.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,156,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,867,000 after buying an additional 510,168 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OZON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of OZON traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,156. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average of $55.51. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

