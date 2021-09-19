Tobam Cuts Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Tobam trimmed its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRT traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $119.30. 822,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,148. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

