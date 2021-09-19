Tobam Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tobam reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Facebook by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after buying an additional 1,377,049 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Facebook by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,364 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 107,224 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,283,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its position in Facebook by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 13,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Facebook by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 197,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,576,000 after buying an additional 144,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $8.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $364.72. 26,275,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,580,177. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.80 and a 200-day moving average of $330.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.35.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $25,604,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $927,876,141 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

