Tobam Has $1.47 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Tobam decreased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,764 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,636. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.34. 1,187,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,059. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $209.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

