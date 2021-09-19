Tobam Has $577,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tobam reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Guggenheim began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $242.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,756,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,488. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $181.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

