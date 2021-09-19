Tobam Sells 14,881 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Tobam decreased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,881 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 107.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 282,028 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $12,757,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1,722.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 256,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 669.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 215,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 36,320.0% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 181,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.30. 400,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,482. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -344.44%.

GIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

