Tobam Sells 15,522 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,522 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.07% of Robert Half International worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Robert Half International by 325.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RHI stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $101.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,432. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $104.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.