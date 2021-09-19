Tobam Sells 164 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tobam reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Amgen were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.38. 5,658,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.80. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

