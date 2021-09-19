Tobam Sells 9,934 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Tobam lessened its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 3.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 5.1% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at $37,679,257.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,425 shares of company stock valued at $23,842,798. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.

RNG stock traded up $8.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,382. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.66 and a 12 month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

