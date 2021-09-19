Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$117.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TIH. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.65, for a total transaction of C$86,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,900,276.85. Also, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,317,700. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $759,970 in the last three months.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock traded down C$1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$105.21. The stock had a trading volume of 246,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,441. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$105.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$102.55. The stock has a market cap of C$8.71 billion and a PE ratio of 29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$73.09 and a 12 month high of C$110.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.39%.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

