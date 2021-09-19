Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10.29 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $3,844,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,098,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 339,000 shares of company stock worth $114,440,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $430.05 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.64 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

