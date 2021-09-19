Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.66 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $11,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after buying an additional 535,410 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,861,000 after buying an additional 666,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after buying an additional 132,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 28.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,397,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,078,000 after buying an additional 538,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total value of $988,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,167 shares of company stock valued at $74,264,126. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $287.68 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.92 and a 200-day moving average of $338.49. The firm has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

