Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 6,842 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of J opened at $130.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.