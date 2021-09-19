Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 164,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 56.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 33,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

