Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $11,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,489,000 after acquiring an additional 106,653 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Kellogg by 66.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,843,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after acquiring an additional 92,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

K opened at $63.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,108,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

