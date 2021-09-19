Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.89

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.89 and traded as low as C$20.33. Torstar shares last traded at C$20.55, with a volume of 15,178 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -24.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.88.

Torstar Company Profile (TSE:TS.B)

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Torstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.