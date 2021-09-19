Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,216,000.

NYSE NDP opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

