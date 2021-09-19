Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,353,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,122 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,774,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $207.16 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $210.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.73.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

