Traders Buy Large Volume of Maravai LifeSciences Put Options (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 6,116 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,399% compared to the typical daily volume of 408 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

