TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TradeUP Global stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 102,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 7.61% of TradeUP Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TradeUP Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TUGC opened at $9.64 on Friday. TradeUP Global has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for TradeUP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TradeUP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.