Tranche Finance (SLICE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50,586.00

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $11.96 million and approximately $50,586.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00058416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00128344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00048685 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.