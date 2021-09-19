Tranchess Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13.96 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $78.33 million and approximately $13.96 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for $3.85 or 0.00008155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,115.44 or 0.99849337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00088105 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00065090 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001391 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002159 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,355,947 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.