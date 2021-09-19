TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to announce sales of $9.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.60 million and the lowest is $9.48 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $7.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $37.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.35 million to $37.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $59.16 million, with estimates ranging from $58.88 million to $59.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on TACT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $619,000. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $14.15 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $17.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.02.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.