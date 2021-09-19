Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TVTX. Wedbush cut Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $175,503. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 44.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,475,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,845,000 after acquiring an additional 454,564 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 79.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 163,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.