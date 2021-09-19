Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of TPRKY opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

