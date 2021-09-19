Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Short Interest Up 98.4% in August

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the August 15th total of 80,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,192,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,980,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trebia Acquisition by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TREB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 38,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. Trebia Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

