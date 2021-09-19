Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. Takes $32.73 Million Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,734,000. Farfetch accounts for 5.4% of Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Farfetch as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Farfetch by 8.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Farfetch by 134.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter worth $779,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Farfetch stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,139,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,986. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 111.96%. The business had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

