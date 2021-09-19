Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCOM. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.77.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

