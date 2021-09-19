Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 37.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after buying an additional 3,823,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,126,000 after acquiring an additional 469,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,009,289,000 after purchasing an additional 133,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,251,000 after purchasing an additional 266,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

