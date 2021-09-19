TrustSwap Trading Down 16% Over Last Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $126.53 million and $1.89 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00002955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00058636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00128890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00048837 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,684,502 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

