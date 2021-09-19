TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

TuSimple stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,210,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,462. TuSimple has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $79.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,795,828.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,004 shares of company stock worth $7,222,155.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth $46,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

