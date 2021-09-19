Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Twilio and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio -32.40% -5.92% -5.08% SolarWinds 12.09% 8.35% 4.38%

77.7% of Twilio shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Twilio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of SolarWinds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twilio and SolarWinds’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio $1.76 billion 35.48 -$490.98 million ($2.38) -148.26 SolarWinds $1.02 billion 2.79 $158.48 million $1.60 11.23

SolarWinds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twilio. Twilio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarWinds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Twilio has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWinds has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Twilio and SolarWinds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio 0 1 23 0 2.96 SolarWinds 2 6 3 0 2.09

Twilio presently has a consensus price target of $459.52, suggesting a potential upside of 30.22%. SolarWinds has a consensus price target of $29.64, suggesting a potential upside of 64.92%. Given SolarWinds’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Twilio.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc. engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

