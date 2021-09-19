Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stake Decreased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 51,300 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Twitter were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $495,884,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 94.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $239,153,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $199,493,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $62.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 132.92 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,013. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

