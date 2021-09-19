Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TWO. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.03.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.