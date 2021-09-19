Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,007 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Onto Innovation makes up about 1.8% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 750.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,356. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.90.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.