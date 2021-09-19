Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $39.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.89 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,379,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,861 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

