Ubiq 24-Hour Volume Reaches $21,657.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000567 BTC on exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $11.01 million and $21,657.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,596.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.62 or 0.07006243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.48 or 0.00367308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.66 or 0.01282247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00115766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.90 or 0.00556842 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.59 or 0.00516674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.76 or 0.00343805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.