Ubiq (UBQ) Price Hits $0.27

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $11.46 million and $22,047.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,423.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.72 or 0.07046487 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.63 or 0.00374548 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $614.66 or 0.01296088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00118075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.03 or 0.00560958 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.10 or 0.00495742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.05 or 0.00329063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

