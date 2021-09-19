UBS Group Downgrades Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) to Sell

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

FSUGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortescue Metals Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

FSUGY stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $41.35.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.